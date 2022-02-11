Allegiant Travel (ALGT) falls 4.12% for February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALGT - Market Data & News Trade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares fell 4.12%, or $7.41 per share, to close Friday at $172.50. After opening the day at $180.59, shares of Allegiant Travel fluctuated between $181.08 and $169.01. 294,836 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 204,119. Friday's activity brought Allegiant Travel’s market cap to $3,120,132,735.

Allegiant Travel is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada..

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company operates as a leisure travel company. The Company offers flight transport, hotel booking, car rentals, travel management, and other related services. Allegiant Travel serves customers worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

