Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) falls 2.64% to Close at $42.45 on February 9

Today, Allegiance Bancshares Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ABTX) stock fell $1.15, accounting for a 2.64% decrease. Allegiance Bancshares opened at $43.72 before trading between $43.72 and $42.27 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Allegiance Bancshares’s market cap fall to $859,505,526 on 41,871 shares -below their 30-day average of 62,374.

About Allegiance Bancshares Inc

Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 28 full-service banking locations, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

