Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) falls 0.11% on Strong Volume August 19

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: ABTX) fell to close at $36.72 Thursday after losing $0.04 (0.11%) on volume of 122,611 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $37.66 to a low of $36.06 while Allegiance Bancshares’s market cap now stands at $742,285,657.

About Allegiance Bancshares Inc

Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 28 full-service banking locations, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

