Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Drops 2.65% for May 10

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 2.65% to $40.73 on May 10.

52,738 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 63,050 shares.

The company's stock dropped 0.54% so far in 2022.

Allegiance Bancshares shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Allegiance Bancshares Inc

Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 28 full-service banking locations, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area.

