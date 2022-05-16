Alkermes (ALKS) Rises 4.43% on May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALKS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is trading 4.43% up.

The latest price, as of 11:46:34 est, was $28.05. Alkermes has risen $1.19 over the previous day’s close.

456,192 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Alkermes has a YTD change of 15.56%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

