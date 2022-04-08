Alkami (ALKT) Loses 4.07% on April 8

Today Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) is trading 4.07% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:47:22 est, was $12.62. Alkami has fallen $0.535 so far today.

180,913 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Alkami has moved YTD 34.40%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alkami visit the company profile.

About Alkami Technology Inc

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that offers digital banking and fraud protection services to more than 225 banks and credit unions. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology enable remarkable financial institutions to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

