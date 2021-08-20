Alkami (ALKT) falls 0.44% to Close at $27.30 on August 19

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) fell to close at $27.30 Thursday after losing $0.12 (0.44%) on volume of 140,990 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.40 to a low of $27.00 while Alkami’s market cap now stands at $2,380,197,729.

About Alkami Technology Inc

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that offers digital banking and fraud protection services to more than 225 banks and credit unions. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology enable remarkable financial institutions to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

