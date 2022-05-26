Alkaline Water Company (The) (WTER) Gains 5.67% on May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WTER - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ: WTER) rose 5.67% Thursday.

As of 12:11:56 est, Alkaline Water Company (The) is currently sitting at $0.41 and has risen $0.0219 so far today.

Alkaline Water Company (The) has moved 52.27% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 67.25% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-29.

About Alkaline Water Company Inc (The)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8-pH balance. The Company has developed an innovative state of the art proprietary electrolysis beverage process that enhances its product with trace minerals and electrolytes and produces water high in alkalinity.

