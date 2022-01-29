Alj Regional (ALJJ) falls 8.05% in Active Trading on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALJJ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Alj Regional Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ALJJ) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 8.05% decrease. Alj Regional opened at $1.75 before trading between $1.75 and $1.57 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Alj Regional’s market cap fall to $67,713,677 on 185,561 shares -above their 30-day average of 104,759.

About Alj Regional Holdings Inc

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of (i) Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States, (ii) Floors-N-More, LLC, d/b/a Carpets N' More, one of the largest floor covering retailers in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a provider of multiple products for the commercial, retail, and home builder markets including all types of flooring, countertops, and cabinets, and (iii) Phoenix Color Corp., a leading manufacturer of book components, educational materials, and related products producing value-added components, heavily illustrated books, and specialty commercial products using a broad spectrum of materials and decorative technologies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

