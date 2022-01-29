Alithya (Sub Voting) (ALYA) falls 2.94% to Close at $2.31 on January 28

Alithya Group inc - Class A (Sub Voting) (NASDAQ: ALYA) fell to close at $2.31 Friday after losing $0.07 (2.94%) on volume of 11,714 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.36 to a low of $2.28 while Alithya (Sub Voting)’s market cap now stands at $177,550,134.

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

