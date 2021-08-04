Alithya (Sub Voting) (ALYA) drops 11.22% in Active Trading on August 3

Today, Alithya Group inc - Class A (Sub Voting) Inc’s (NASDAQ: ALYA) stock dropped $0.35, accounting for a 11.22% decrease. Alithya (Sub Voting) opened at $3.12 before trading between $3.11 and $2.55 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Alithya (Sub Voting)’s market cap fall to $212,061,499 on 558,793 shares -above their 30-day average of 78,325.

About Alithya Group inc - Class A (Sub Voting)

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer