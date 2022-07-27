Alimera (ALIM) Climbs 6.80% on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALIM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) moved 6.80% Wednesday.

As of 11:21:39 est, Alimera is currently sitting at $5.50 and has risen $0.35 per share in trading so far.

Alimera has moved 1.90% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.39% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Alimera Sciences Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations.

