Alibaba (BABA) gains 3.77% in Light Trading on February 9

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares gained 3.77%, or $4.6 per share, to close Wednesday at $126.50. After opening the day at $122.00, shares of Alibaba fluctuated between $126.80 and $121.94. 18,165,978 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 21,670,083. Wednesday's activity brought Alibaba’s market cap to $342,930,576,725.

Alibaba is headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang..

About Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

