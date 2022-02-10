Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) falls 3.11% in Active Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARE - Market Data & News Trade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) shares fell 3.11%, or $5.94 per share, to close Thursday at $185.21. After opening the day at $187.11, shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities fluctuated between $190.48 and $184.10. 1,657,074 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,056,195. Thursday's activity brought Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s market cap to $29,623,104,335.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is headquartered in Pasadena, California..

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

