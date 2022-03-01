Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) falls 2.81% on Strong Volume March 1

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) fell to close at $21.80 Tuesday after losing $0.63 (2.81%) on volume of 449,695 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $22.73 to a low of $21.59 while Alexander & Baldwin’s market cap now stands at $1,584,431,935.

Alexander & Baldwin currently has roughly 806 employees.

About Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is one of Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate companies and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, nearly 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

