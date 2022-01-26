Alector (ALEC) falls 4.08% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALEC - Market Data & News Trade

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC), a South San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $15.27 Tuesday after losing $0.65 (4.08%) on volume of 1,136,822 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.84 to a low of $14.84 while Alector’s market cap now stands at $1,241,086,001.

About Alector Inc

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company's immuno-oncology programs.

