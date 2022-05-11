Alcon - Registered Shares (ALC) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALC - Market Data & News Trade

Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has already climbed $4.19 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $65.29, Alcon - Registered Shares has moved 6.42% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 7.99% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Alcon - Registered Shares investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alcon, Inc. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:04:08 est.

About Alcon, Inc.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Vision Care. The Surgical segment offers implantable products, consumables and equipment for use in surgical procedures to address cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors, and glaucoma. The Vision Care segment comprises daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses, as well as portfolio of ocular health products, including over-the-counter products for dry eye, contact lens care, and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. The company was founded by Mr. Robert Alexander and Mr. William Conner on 1945 and is headquartered in Fribourg, Switzerland.

