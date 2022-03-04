Alcon - Registered Shares (ALC) falls 2.32% to Close at $75.50 on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Alcon, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: ALC) stock fell $1.79, accounting for a 2.32% decrease. Alcon - Registered Shares opened at $74.74 before trading between $75.61 and $74.21 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Alcon - Registered Shares’s market cap fall to $37,123,350,000 on 659,146 shares -below their 30-day average of 819,515.

About Alcon, Inc.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Vision Care. The Surgical segment offers implantable products, consumables and equipment for use in surgical procedures to address cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors, and glaucoma. The Vision Care segment comprises daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses, as well as portfolio of ocular health products, including over-the-counter products for dry eye, contact lens care, and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. The company was founded by Mr. Robert Alexander and Mr. William Conner on 1945 and is headquartered in Fribourg, Switzerland.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

