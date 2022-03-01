Albany (AIN) falls 5.09% in Active Trading on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Albany International Corp. - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: AIN) stock fell $4.47, accounting for a 5.09% decrease. Albany opened at $87.60 before trading between $88.12 and $81.84 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Albany’s market cap fall to $2,655,531,000 on 215,156 shares -above their 30-day average of 173,291.

About Albany International Corp. - Class A

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

