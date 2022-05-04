Alarm.com (ALRM) Climbs in Light Trading for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALRM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) gained $1.72 to finish the day Wednesday at $63.98.

The company opened at $62.35 and shares fluctuated between $64.25 and $60.39 with 293,850 shares trading hands.

Alarm.com is averaging 336,354 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 26.59% YTD.

Alarm.com anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alarm.com visit the company profile.

About Alarm.com Holdings Inc

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Alram,com's platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its apps and interfaces. Its security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through a network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.

To get more information on Alarm.com Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Alarm.com Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins