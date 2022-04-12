Alamo (ALG) Rises 2.27% on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) rose 2.27% Tuesday.

As of 11:41:21 est, Alamo sits at $136.46 and has moved $3.03 per share in trading so far.

Alamo has moved 7.35% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 9.33% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Alamo visit the company profile.

About Alamo Group Inc.

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Its products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,950 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2020. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

To get more information on Alamo Group Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Alamo Group Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement