Alamo (ALG) falls 2.50% on Strong Volume January 26

Today, Alamo Group Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: ALG) stock fell $3.67, accounting for a 2.50% decrease. Alamo opened at $148.19 before trading between $149.79 and $141.09 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Alamo’s market cap fall to $1,704,976,441 on 34,332 shares -above their 30-day average of 31,033.

About Alamo Group Inc.

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Its products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,950 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2020. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

