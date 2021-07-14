Akumin Inc (AKU) gains 0.31% for July 13

Akumin Inc (NASDAQ: AKU) shares gained 0.31%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.26. After opening the day at $3.26, shares of Akumin fluctuated between $3.30 and $3.20. 68,228 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 187,130. Tuesday's activity brought Akumin’s market cap to $670,900,189.

About Akumin Inc

Akumin is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with a network of owned and/or operated imaging centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas and Georgia. By combining its clinical expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. Its imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

