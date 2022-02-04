Akoya (AKYA) gains 4.85% on Moderate Volume February 4

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA) shares gained 4.85%, or $0.53 per share, to close Friday at $11.46. After opening the day at $10.90, shares of Akoya fluctuated between $11.65 and $10.76. 61,062 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 94,253. Friday's activity brought Akoya’s market cap to $426,401,652.

About Akoya Biosciences Inc

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

