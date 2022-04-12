Akouos (AKUS) Loses 2.83% on April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AKUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Akouos Inc (NASDAQ: AKUS) is trading 2.83% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:46:44 est, was $3.78. Akouos dropped $0.11 over the previous day’s close.

66,773 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Akouos has moved YTD 54.24%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Akouos Inc

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

