Akerna (KERN) Loses 10.63% on May 11

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) shares have fallen 10.63%, or $0.0489 per share, as on 12:00:11 est today. Since opening at $0.45, 348,721 shares of Akerna have been traded today and the stock has moved between $0.45 and $0.41.

This year the company has a YTD change of 73.71%.

Akerna expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Akerna Corp

Akerna is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

