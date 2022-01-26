Akari (AKTX) falls 2.19% for January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AKTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Akari Therapeutics Plc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: AKTX) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 2.19% decrease. Akari opened at $1.38 before trading between $1.42 and $1.31 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Akari’s market cap fall to $69,557,173 on 83,663 shares -below their 30-day average of 142,630.

About Akari Therapeutics Plc - ADR

Akari is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhibitors of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, in particular those where the complement (C5) or leukotriene (LTB4) systems, or both complement and leukotrienes together, play a primary role in disease progression. Akari's lead drug candidate, nomacopan (formerly known as Coversin), is a C5 complement inhibitor that also independently and specifically inhibits leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

