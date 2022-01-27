Akamai (AKAM) falls 2.33% for January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AKAM - Market Data & News Trade

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM), a Cambridge, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $109.94 Wednesday after losing $2.62 (2.33%) on volume of 1,608,248 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $113.77 to a low of $109.34 while Akamai’s market cap now stands at $17,863,041,965.

Akamai currently has roughly 7650 employees.

About Akamai Technologies Inc

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

