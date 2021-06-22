AirNet Technology Inc - ADR (ANTE) drops -10.6380% for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANTE - Market Data & News Trade

AirNet Technology Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares dropped -10.6380% to end trading Monday at $2.52 per share - a net change of $-0.3. Shares traded between $2.78 and $2.48 throughout the day.

About AirNet Technology Inc - ADR

Incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AirNet provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment and digital multimedia in China. Collaborating with its partners, AirNet empowers Chinese airlines with seamlessly immersive Internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons, provides airline travelers with interactive entertainment and a coverage of breaking news, and furnishes corporate clients with advertisements tailored to the perceptions of the travelers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

