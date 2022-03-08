AirNet (ANTE) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANTE - Market Data & News Trade

AirNet Technology Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:ANTE) is active in pre-market trading today, March 8, with shares down 11.97% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 6.58% year-to-date while moving 2.05% lower over the last 5 days

About AirNet Technology Inc - ADR

Incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AirNet provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment and digital multimedia in China. Collaborating with its partners, AirNet empowers Chinese airlines with seamlessly immersive Internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons, provides airline travelers with interactive entertainment and a coverage of breaking news, and furnishes corporate clients with advertisements tailored to the perceptions of the travelers.

