Airgain (AIRG) falls 6.70% in Active Trading on February 22

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares fell 6.70%, or $0.63 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.77. After opening the day at $8.75, shares of Airgain fluctuated between $9.02 and $8.59. 106,747 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 39,017. Tuesday's activity brought Airgain’s market cap to $88,534,737.

Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Airgain Inc

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking systems across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

