Airbnb and Vrbo Partner To Crack Down on 'Party Houses'

Airbnb Inc (Nasdaq: ABNB) and Vrbo are teaming up to crack down on properties that repeatedly host disruptive parties.

On Friday, the vacation rental companies said they are developing the “Community Integrity Program” to identify problem properties and share the information with each other.

Airbnb and Vrbo, a unit of Expedia Group Inc (Nasdaq: EXPE), said they “have worked separately to address the challenge of disruptive party houses that are repeatedly reported,” but often, repeat offenders who are delisted by one platform will pop up on another.

“Neighbors don’t care if a party house is getting its reservations through any particular platform — they just want the parties to stop. That’s why one platform alone can’t solve this problem — it requires an industry-wide effort,” they added.

According to the press release, the companies will work with a third-party intermediary to develop a process to identify listings that have been permanently banned from either platform due to repeated violations of community policies. That information will then be available to each company so that either can take action if the listings show up on its platform.

Airbnb and Vrbo also encouraged other vacation rental platforms to join the program, which is expected to launch in the US in the coming months.

“Industry collaboration is an important step in narrowing enforcement gaps and prioritizing the safety of the communities in which we all operate. This is the first step in building on an important foundation,” the companies said.

Earlier this year, Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc banded together to create a database of drivers in the US who have been banned by their ride-share services for serious safety incidents, including sexual assault and other crimes.

