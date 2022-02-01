Air Transport Services (ATSG) gains 2.79% for February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATSG - Market Data & News Trade

Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG), a Wilmington, Ohio, company, gained to close at $27.60 Tuesday after gaining $0.75 (2.79%) on volume of 468,740 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.67 to a low of $26.40 while Air Transport Services’s market cap now stands at $2,047,899,410.

About Air Transport Services Group Inc

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.

