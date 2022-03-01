Air Lease (AL) falls 6.23% to Close at $39.16 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Air Lease Corp - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: AL) stock fell $2.6, accounting for a 6.23% decrease. Air Lease opened at $41.41 before trading between $41.68 and $38.83 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Air Lease’s market cap fall to $4,463,736,951 on 1,665,503 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,481,909.

About Air Lease Corp - Class A

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

