AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Down 5.69% for July 22

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE:AIM) traded 5.69% down on July 22 to close at $0.76.

347,696 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 136,082 shares.

AIM ImmunoTech is down 11.96% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

