AgroFresh (AGFS) falls 1.77% for September 22

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFS), a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $2.22 Wednesday after losing $0.04 (1.77%) on volume of 32,956 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.28 to a low of $2.21 while AgroFresh’s market cap now stands at $115,762,071.

About AgroFresh Solutions Inc

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet's resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

