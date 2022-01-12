Agree Realty (ADC) falls 1.36% in Light Trading on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADC - Market Data & News Trade

Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) shares fell 1.36%, or $0.94 per share, to close Tuesday at $68.09. After opening the day at $68.90, shares of Agree Realty fluctuated between $68.97 and $67.94. 583,804 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 587,218. Tuesday's activity brought Agree Realty’s market cap to $4,751,303,041.

About Agree Realty Corp.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

