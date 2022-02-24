Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) falls 5.08% for February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AEM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: AEM) stock fell $2.78, accounting for a 5.08% decrease. Agnico Eagle Mines opened at $55.50 before trading between $56.14 and $50.88 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Agnico Eagle Mines’s market cap fall to $23,648,263,808 on 8,267,862 shares -above their 30-day average of 3,422,392.

Agnico Eagle Mines employs around 8400 people with a head office in Toronto, Ontario.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States, Sweden and Colombia. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Visit Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles