AGM Group Holdings Inc - Class A (AGMH) drops 13.36% for July 16

AGM Group Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares dropped 13.36%, or $1.4 per share, to close Friday at $9.08. After opening the day at $10.40, shares of AGM fluctuated between $10.40 and $9.07. 84,046 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 199,641. Friday's activity brought AGM’s market cap to $197,862,779.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc - Class A

Incorporated on April 27, 2015, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH”) is a financial technology company and financial solutions provider, focused on delivering innovative trading platform solutions and financial technologies. The company strives to become a one-stop solution provider that focuses on providing financial technology service to clients.

