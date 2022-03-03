Agilon Health (AGL) falls 2.78% for March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGL - Market Data & News Trade

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) fell to close at $19.23 Thursday after losing $0.55 (2.78%) on volume of 1,700,013 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $20.25 to a low of $18.63 while Agilon Health’s market cap now stands at $7,569,993,784.

About Agilon Health Inc

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

