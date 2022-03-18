Agiliti (AGTI) Rises in Active Trading for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGTI - Market Data & News

Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI) shares have risen 3.02% today on 253,017 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 161,397 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $19.08 the company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

Agiliti lost 20.03% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Agiliti visit the company profile.

About Agiliti Inc

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. The company ensures healthcare providers have the critical medical equipment they need to care for patients—wherever and whenever it’s needed—with a service model that helps lower costs, reduce waste and maintain the highest quality standard of medical device management in the industry.

To get more information on Agiliti Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Agiliti Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles