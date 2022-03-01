Agiliti (AGTI) falls 2.55% on Strong Volume March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGTI - Market Data & News

Agiliti Inc (NYSE: AGTI) shares fell 2.55%, or $0.46 per share, to close Tuesday at $17.55. After opening the day at $17.99, shares of Agiliti fluctuated between $18.33 and $17.43. 198,451 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 183,488. Tuesday's activity brought Agiliti’s market cap to $2,292,955,675.

About Agiliti Inc

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. The company ensures healthcare providers have the critical medical equipment they need to care for patients—wherever and whenever it’s needed—with a service model that helps lower costs, reduce waste and maintain the highest quality standard of medical device management in the industry.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

