Agilent (A) gains 3.01% in Active Trading on March 3

Today, Agilent Technologies Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: A) stock gained $4.01, accounting for a 3.01% increase. Agilent opened at $133.73 before trading between $138.00 and $133.44 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Agilent’s market cap rise to $41,201,219,309 on 3,591,396 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,278,482.

About Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

