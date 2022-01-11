Agile (AGRX) drops 11.21% on Strong Volume January 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGRX - Market Data & News Trade

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX), a Princeton, New Jersey, company, dropped to close at $0.40 Monday after losing $0.0505 (11.21%) on volume of 3,350,273 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.46 to a low of $0.39 while Agile’s market cap now stands at $48,570,553.

About Agile Therapeutics Inc

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-looking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today's women. Its product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. The Company's initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on Company's proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company's website.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

