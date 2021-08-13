AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) falls 2.70% for August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UAVS - Market Data & News

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a Neodesha, Kansas, company, fell to close at $3.97 Thursday after losing $0.11 (2.70%) on volume of 1,399,991 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.09 to a low of $3.91 while AgEagle Aerial Systems’s market cap now stands at $271,631,870.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, Wichita-based AgEagle is one of the nation's leading commercial drone technology, services and solutions providers. The Company delivers the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement drone-enabled solutions that solve important problems for its valued customers. AgEagle's growth strategies are centered on the delivery of advanced drone technologies, contract manufacturing services and agtech solutions. Its goal is to establish AgEagle as one of the dominant commercial drone design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and testing companies in the United States and become the world's trusted source for turnkey drone delivery services and solutions. In addition, it continues to leverage its reputation as one of the leading technology solutions providers to the Agriculture industry with best-in-class drones, along with data analytics for hemp and other commercial crops. Through its subsidiary, AgEagle Sensor Systems, Inc., d/b/a MicaSense, it remains at the forefront of multispectral sensor development, providing high quality drone-based cameras to the global market.

Visit AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

