AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Drops 6.80% on June 16

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) has fallen $0.0434 (6.80%) and is currently sitting at $0.60, as of 12:19:43 est on June 16.

684,843 shares have been traded today.

The Company fell 25.22% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 15.97% over the last 30 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, Wichita-based AgEagle is one of the nation's leading commercial drone technology, services and solutions providers. The Company delivers the metrics, tools and strategies necessary to define and implement drone-enabled solutions that solve important problems for its valued customers. AgEagle's growth strategies are centered on the delivery of advanced drone technologies, contract manufacturing services and agtech solutions. Its goal is to establish AgEagle as one of the dominant commercial drone design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and testing companies in the United States and become the world's trusted source for turnkey drone delivery services and solutions. In addition, it continues to leverage its reputation as one of the leading technology solutions providers to the Agriculture industry with best-in-class drones, along with data analytics for hemp and other commercial crops. Through its subsidiary, AgEagle Sensor Systems, Inc., d/b/a MicaSense, it remains at the forefront of multispectral sensor development, providing high quality drone-based cameras to the global market.

