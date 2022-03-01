Aflac (AFL) falls 4.27% for March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFL - Market Data & News Trade

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) shares fell 4.27%, or $2.61 per share, to close Tuesday at $58.48. After opening the day at $60.53, shares of Aflac fluctuated between $60.81 and $58.26. 3,742,155 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,725,234. Tuesday's activity brought Aflac’s market cap to $38,003,863,970.

Aflac is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, and employs more than 11729 people.

About Aflac Inc.

Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company, helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 20 consecutive years. For 14 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2020, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 19th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Aflac Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Aflac Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

