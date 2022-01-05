Affirm (AFRM) drops 10.29% for January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFRM - Market Data & News Trade

Affirm Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares dropped 10.29%, or $9.8 per share, to close Tuesday at $85.41. After opening the day at $94.87, shares of Affirm fluctuated between $95.52 and $80.09. 21,958,257 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 8,534,991. Tuesday's activity brought Affirm’s market cap to $17,781,961,854.

About Affirm Holdings Inc - Class A

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

