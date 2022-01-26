Affinity Bancshares (AFBI) falls 2.65% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFBI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Affinity Bancshares Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: AFBI) stock fell $0.42, accounting for a 2.65% decrease. Affinity Bancshares opened at $15.70 before trading between $15.55 and $15.40 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Affinity Bancshares’s market cap fall to $106,044,743 on 15,974 shares -above their 30-day average of 5,576.

About Affinity Bancshares Inc

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. is a Maryland corporation based in Covington, Georgia. The Company’s banking subsidiary, now named Affinity Bank, opened in 1928 and currently operates a full-service office in Atlanta, Georgia, two full-service offices in Covington, Georgia, a loan production office in Braselton, Georgia, and a loan production office serving the Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

