Affimed Raises $90 Million in Follow-on Equity Offering

Affimed (AFMD) announced Tuesday that it had sold 22,500,000 common shares at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $90 million.

The Heidelberg, Germany-based company is developing therapeutics for a broad array of cancers.

Affimed had $224 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021, which the company had stated would carry it through the second half of 2023.

The addition of about $84.6 million in net proceeds would add nearly another year of runway based on 2021's net cash outflow of $98 million.

Affimed has developed what it calls innate cell engager (ICE) molecules designed to activate the innate immune system to provide targeted therapies for a variety of cancer indications.

The company's lead candidate, AFM13, is currently in a Phase 1/2 study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

Affimed provided a data update last week at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 that showed a 100% objective response rate (ORR) and an improvement of complete response (CR) rate to 62% at the recommended phase 2 dose in 13 patients after two cycles of therapy.

Investment thesis

Affimed has been public since 2014. Long-term investors have had a couple of sharp peaks separated by deep valleys, and the stock has been a disappointment for much of the past year, losing 64% of its value since April 2021.

This isn't a quick trade by any means, but we think investors with at least a one-year time horizon and high risk tolerance have numerous reasons to be optimistic.

Company has a broad pipeline targeting areas of high unmet need.

Recent strong clinical data in CD30-positive lymphomas.

Multiple clinical catalysts in 2022: AFM13 Monotherapy in peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL): Enrollment completed in January 2022; topline data expected in second half 2022 NK cell combination in CD30+ lymphoma: Data updated at AACR 2022; additional updates and guidance on further development planned in second half 2022 AFM24 Monotherapy: Determined recommended phase 2 dose, expansion cohorts enrolling, update at AACR and additional updates planned in second half 2022 NK cell combination: Study initiated with updates expected in second half 2022 Anti–PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor combination: Study initiated with updates expected in second half 2022 AFM28 Initial preclinical data presented at ASH 2021; Further data updates planned in Q2 and second half 2022 IND filing with FDA expected in Q2 2022; Initiation of first-in-human clinical study expected in second half 2022

Clinical partnerships with companies such as Genentech, Merck and Roche and with institutions such as MD Anderson Cancer Center.

This latest equity raise puts cash and equivalents at over $300 million on a pro forma basis as of Dec. 31, 2021. Cash runway into second half of 2024.



